Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $65.60

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

