Analysts Set Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $22.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $591,541.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,057.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,572 shares of company stock worth $2,440,225 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 250,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.19. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.