Analysts Set Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $13.90

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

CCJ traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,094. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

