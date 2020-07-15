Analysts Set Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $276.40

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lendingtree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lendingtree by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lendingtree by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded up $8.61 on Tuesday, hitting $305.44. The company had a trading volume of 85,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 2.22. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $434.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.77 and a 200-day moving average of $266.44.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lendingtree will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

