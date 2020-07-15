Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 192,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.00. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.