Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Anthem by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $310.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.