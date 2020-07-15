Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock remained flat at $$12.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.