Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arch Coal by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000.

Arch Coal stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. 254,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,906. The company has a market cap of $429.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

