Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 3,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Arvinas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arvinas by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. 370,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,292. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

