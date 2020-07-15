ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

ASBFY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,318. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.