ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0024 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market cap of $946,324.85 and $694.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00471149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003187 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,206,903 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

