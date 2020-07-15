Athabasca Oil’s (ATH) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.10 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Athabasca Oil to C$0.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.38.

Shares of TSE ATH traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.18. 678,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.56. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.80.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.2627027 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

