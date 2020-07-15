Auctus Price Tops $0.0919 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $19,230.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.08 or 0.04984603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,805,729 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.