AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Receives $35.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. 481,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,252. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.75.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

