Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 68,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 67,300,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,392,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

