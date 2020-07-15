Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$0.65

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.65 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 15th. CSFB upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

TSE:BTE remained flat at $C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,758. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.3545833 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

