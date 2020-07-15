BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.14 ($4.14).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

BBA Aviation stock remained flat at $GBX 3.28 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33. BBA Aviation has a 52 week low of GBX 267.25 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 408.50 ($5.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 292.83.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

