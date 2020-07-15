Beacon Trading Up 48.4% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $12,555.01 and $360.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00186840 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015858 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003477 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

