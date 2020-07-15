BeatzCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $198,843.23 and $22.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002354 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000183 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000107 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,001,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

