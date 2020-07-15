Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 2.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $230.52. 1,086,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,296. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

