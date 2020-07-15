Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a market capitalization of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.