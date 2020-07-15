BidaskClub Upgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Hold

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 123,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $259.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Landec by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landec by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

