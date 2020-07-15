BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s 2nd Largest Position

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 7.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,577 shares of company stock valued at $12,051,538. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $130.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.26 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

