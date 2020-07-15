BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.63

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 3.63 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $30.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $14.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $568.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.96 and a 200 day moving average of $503.27. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.45.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

