Blockpass Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $150,620.00 and approximately $824.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.01958494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117162 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.