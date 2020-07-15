Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Lowered to $0.75 at Goldman Sachs Group

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $0.85 to $0.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.08% from the company’s current price.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $0.35 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.55.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 434,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

