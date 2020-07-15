Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.30.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.61. 129,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.12. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post -1.3500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

