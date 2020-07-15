Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.07. Briggs & Stratton shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 8,854,194 shares trading hands.

BGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $473.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40,059 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

