Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lowered by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,150,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

