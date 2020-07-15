Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,234 shares of company stock valued at $97,080,132. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,436. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

