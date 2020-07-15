Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,234 shares of company stock valued at $97,080,132. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $315.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.00. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

