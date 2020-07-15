Brokerages Anticipate Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Investors Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $5,958,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,675. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

