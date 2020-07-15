Brokerages Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce $10.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.48 million and the lowest is $10.40 million. Livexlive Media posted sales of $9.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.40 million to $62.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIVX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.