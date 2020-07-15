Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.41). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

BCYC traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 67,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,607,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

