Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,200,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,159,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 367,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

