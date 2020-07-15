Brokerages Expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.43). Tcr2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 79,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $370.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.88.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

