Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Price Target at $86.78

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.35. 494,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carter’s by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.