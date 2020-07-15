Brokerages Set Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $543.13

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $555.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $549.00. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

