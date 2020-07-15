Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $61.91

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after buying an additional 281,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,843,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 1,153,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,647. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

