Brokerages Set Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) PT at $8.81

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 701,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,835. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

