Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) PT at $102.43

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 180,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,015. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,122.75 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

