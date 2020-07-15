Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $19.38

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 11,800,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495,498. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $6,562,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 370,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

