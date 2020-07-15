Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTIS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,188. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

