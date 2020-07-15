BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR’s (BCUCY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BCUCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS BCUCY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.