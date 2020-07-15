CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get CAIXABANK/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 122,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,463. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.