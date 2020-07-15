Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,402. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.11. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$7.69 and a 12-month high of C$15.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$345.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.