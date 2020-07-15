Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,843. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

