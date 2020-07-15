Capstone Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,172 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $21,486,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 443.7% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 34,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. 8,797,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a market cap of $367.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

