Capstone Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $171.89. 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

