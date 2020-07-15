Capstone Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.